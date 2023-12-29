Springfield contractor sentenced to 4 years in prison after attorney general investigation

A Springfield man has pled guilty to violating Missouri's Merchandising Practices Act and received a four-year prison sentence as well as five years probation, according to a press release by the Attorney General's office.

James Enloe's business, Enloe Exteriors, accepted large advance payments for home renovations or repair projects and either provided minimal supplies or partial work, according to the press release. The Attorney General's office in 2022 charged Enloe with one count of unlawful merchandising practices in Greene County.

According to the press release, the state secured more than $82,000 in restitution, which will be paid to Enloe's former clients. As a condition of his probation, Enloe will no longer be able to accept upfront payments for contracting work.

“As long as I’m Attorney General, my office will always pursue those who attempt to rip off Missouri consumers,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “I’m proud of the result obtained by our Consumer Protection division in this case, and we will move forward undeterred in our fight to obtain justice for victims of predatory schemes.”

To file a complaint with the Attorney General's office, call the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or visit ago.mo.gov.

