Springfield convicted killer must also pay $50 million to victim's mother

Lonnie Williams owes the remainder of his natural-born life to the Missouri Department of Corrections for the vicious 2019 murder of 19-year-old MacKenna Milhon.

Then-Greene County Circuit Judge Becky Borthwick tacked on an additional 100 years to Williams' life sentence following the Springfield man's 2021 first-degree murder and armed criminal actions convictions, a decision that came after hearing a heart-wrenching victim impact statement from Milhoun's mother, Rachel Crook.

Crook's civil attorney, former Greene County assistant prosecutor Amanda Johnson, recently put together a convincing wrongful death case to help make sure Williams also monetarily paid for the damage he had caused.

Mackenna Milhon

In what appears to be a landmark jury verdict in Greene County, a jury awarded a $50 million verdict against Williams on Jan. 16 for the pain and suffering Milhon endured during the brutal act, as well as Crook's life-changing grief.

Johnson, who now works at Springfield-based Donelan Law, told the News-Leader she was told the lofty judgement is the highest in Greene County history.

Crooks and Johnson believed that additional justice was warranted considering the details of the case, which involved the Ozarks Technical Community College student being tracked down and stabbed nearly a dozen times as she tried to get away from the 33-year-old man, whom she knew previously. Her body was found 10 days later north of Springfield after she was believed to be missing.

More: Man found guilty of murder, faces life in prison for 2019 stabbing death of Mackenna Milhon

They presented the $50 million number to a jury with a belief that it was commensurate with the circumstances of Milhon's death, a murder in which Williams confessed. The jury agreed.

Lonnie Williams

"The jury's verdict affirms the merits of the case and underscores the importance of upholding justice in our community," the law firm said at the conclusion of the civil trial, which included witness testimony from local investigators and Crook.

The plaintiff doesn't believe she will see anywhere near the $50 million, but it's a start to begin receiving compensation.

Johnson said that Williams, who is serving his prison sentence in Licking and attended the civil trial remotely, doesn't have any assets, but the trial verdict was a requirement for an award from a tort victim compensation fund.

The $50 million judgement serves as a preemptive measure that considers a laundry list of possibilities. If, for example, Williams were to gain an inheritance, be given property, or somehow profit off the case — all variables considered in these types of civil trials — it would be subject to garnishment.

Ryan Collingwood covers a wide range of topics for the News-Leader with an emphasis on public safety. He can be reached by phone at 417-258-8174 and email at rcollingwood@news-leader.com. You can also follow Ryan on social media at X.com/rwcollingwood

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield killer must also pay $50 million to victim's mother