At least 1 shooting victim transported to Springfield hospital

At least one person was transported to a local Springfield hospital; however, officials surmised multiple people may have been taken for further care.

Springfield Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of West Liberty Street at around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a call about multiple victims being shot, Springfield City Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics at the scene tended to the wounded and transported at least one person to Springfield Regional Medical Center, dispatch informed. However, an official suggested that multiple people may have been transported due to the initial call stating several were struck. A spokesperson for dispatch explained that the call logs listed a transport, but not how many.

Dispatch was also unaware of the victim’s health condition following the shooting.

News Center 7 reached out to the police department for more information about the victims and shooter.

Currently, no one has been arrested for this incident, according to dispatch.

Springfield detectives are investigating the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more.