Springfield day care operator charged in 8-month-old baby's death

Police say they were called out to the 2800 block of North Washington Avenue last week for an unresponsive baby who was later pronounced dead.

A Springfield woman has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say an 8-month-old baby boy died in her care last week.

On Wednesday, March 2, Springfield police officers got a call about an infant not breathing at a home in the 2800 block of North Washington Avenue where they say 47-year-old Deborah Lundstrom ran an unlicensed day care facility.

The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. According to the Springfield Police Department, an autopsy was conducted by the Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office and the cause of death is still being investigated.

On the day the boy died, police say Lundstrom was caring for nine children under the age of 3.

According to police, Lundstrom left all the children alone at her home for about 12 minutes that day and placed the 8-month-old in a car seat before she left.

When she returned she found him not breathing and called 911, according to police.

Lundstrom was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child where the child died, eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child and creating a substantial risk to that child and operating a day care without a license. She is being held in Greene County Jail and does not have a lawyer listed as representing her.

In Missouri, unlicensed day care providers are only allowed to supervise a maximum of six children at a time.

The Springfield Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and asks that anyone with information contact the department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield day care operator charged in 8-month-old baby's death