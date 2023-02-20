Springfield family says rental home is hazardous and Chris Gatley company won’t help

Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader
Photos show some of the issues Jessica Perez would like to see fixed in the Springfield home she is renting.
The list of problems with the house Jessica Perez and her family are renting ranges from ugly to downright scary.

She said the four-bedroom house in Springfield's Mark Twain neighborhood comes with holes in the floors and walls, exposed wires around the light switches, a moldy shower, a back door that doesn't shut, electric sockets that pop and a busted sewer line that sends toilet water into the crawl space.

Perez said she's pleaded with her landlord to come fix the problems but she's been stonewalled. Now, she's speaking out in hopes of saving others from the same fate.

“It’s too much stress for me already," Perez said. "My health can’t take it.”

Greene County Assessor's Office records show that the property where Perez is living is owned by Chris Gatley's company, 417 Rentals LLC. Perez said her dealings have been with a company called New Vacancy LLC, which also traces back to Gatley in state business records.

A Springfield city attorney once described Gatley's rental operation as a "public menace," citing the thousands of complaints the city has received about his properties over the years. Gatley has also faced a criminal charge in Christian County for his inaction on a rental property issue.

More:'It just fed itself': How Chris Gatley's properties became Springfield's 'public menace'

Recent years have seen Gatley go through bankruptcy proceedings and survive a shooting at his business property on Highway 60 in Greene County. But his properties have long been one of the few options for Springfield renters with felony records, eviction histories or poor credit.

Perez said she knew the home where she's living had issues before she moved in, but she and her husband — who have been homeless at times during their 20-plus year relationship — weren't scared off by the cosmetic flaws.

Now that they've been in the home since late last year, however, Perez said she can't take it anymore. And her dealings with the landlord have been infuriating.

"I’m done with this," Perez said. "I barely have any energy to even stand up and do some dishes. And now I’m dealing with all this guy’s lies and deceitful ways."

Perez said her dealings have been with a man who identified himself as "Wayne."

The News-Leader reached Wayne by phone on Friday. He declined to give his last name, but accused Perez and her husband of damaging the house themselves. Wayne said the prior tenants never complained about the house having problems.

Wayne said he will not fix the house's problems until he can get Perez and her family out. He said they have not been paying rent. Perez showed the News-Leader receipts showing she had paid rent in the first few months of the lease, but she said she was intentionally not paying now since her landlord wasn't fixing the problems with the house.

Wayne also accused Perez and her husband of conducting criminal activity out of the home. A search of online court records did not reveal any criminal charges for Perez or her husband in Greene County. Email requests sent to the Springfield Police Department and Greene County Sheriff's Office on Friday also did not reveal any ongoing crime reports involving the couple.

More:West Central Springfield neighborhood battle illuminates city’s nuisance property struggles

Brock Rowe, director of Building Development Services for the city of Springfield, said he's familiar with Gatley but he wasn't sure how many properties Gatley still maintains in the city.

Rowe said Springfield tenants who feel they are living in substandard conditions and aren't getting cooperation from their landlord can contact the Citizen Resource Center at 417-864-1010 to file a complaint. He said a BDS representative will typically come in one-to-two days to investigate the claims.

"BDS is complaint-based," Rowe said. "All of our stuff is based on knowledge that we find from people complaining. And we have to go out and investigate."

The city's inspectors use the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code as their guide when inspecting homes. Rowe said that guide calls for property owners to correct things like holes in floors, leaking roofs and rodent infestations.

Rowe said homeowners typically comply after being contacted by BDS, but if they don't there is a legal process that could eventually lead to the building being demolished.

While Rowe encouraged tenants to reach out to the city about dangerous problems in their homes, he acknowledged it does come with risk. He said landlords sometimes respond by evicting tenants who report them to the city. He encouraged residents to seek legal counsel if that happens to them.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield woman says she can't stand living in Chris Gatley rental

