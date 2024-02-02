Springfield High evacuated following bomb threat

Springfield High School was evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat at the building was phoned into the school.

The Springfield Police Department said that at 9:06 a.m., staff at SHS received a call from someone on the crisis helpline who said explosive devices had been placed throughout the building.

In a text message to parents, Springfield Public Schools District #186 said students were evacuated from the building and taken to Westminster Presbyterian Church on South Walnut Street, within 15 minutes of the threat. Students were to remain there while the Illinois Secretary of State's bomb squad and SPD investigated.

School district officials expected the grounds to be cleared and students to return to the building later in the morning. No one was injured.

SPD said that searches of the building did not reveal any explosive device.

This is at least the second time this school year that a bomb threat has been called into a District 186 school. Lanphier High School was evacuated for two hours in September after a phoned-in threat. The school was eventually deemed cleared and students returned to classes.

