Springfield high schools can bring students to Build My Future event to test out careers

Tate Mashburn, 16, of Bolivar High School, hammers nails into a board during the Build My Future Construction Showcase at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The deadline is approaching for Springfield area high schools to register for the fifth annual Build My Future event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E*Plex. Hands-on activities will fill the east and west halls as well as the grandstand to showcase the construction, design, and trade industry. High schools must contact Megan Short at the Springfield Contractors Association by Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. In previous years, students have been able to test-drive a variety of careers in engineering, labor and more. That could include working with concrete forms, lifts, civil engineering models, bricklaying, welding labs, and more.

“There are 70 to 90 different activities,” Short said. “Even as simple as using a hammer and nails, because some students have never done that. So there is a huge range of different technical skills.”

The event will feature several recruiters from the construction industry for high-school students to make connections and seek jobs after graduation. According to a press release, the need for new workers coupled with the retirement of baby boomers has led to an increased urgency for recruiting new workers into the industry.

“We’ll have OTC, State Tech, Drury, Missouri Welding Institute, Missouri State University. They will all have a presence there featuring different programs. There are quite a few of the different unions, so the unions will be there.”

According to a map on the Build My Future website, the event has been recreated in multiple cities in Missouri. It has also been replicated in 12 other states.

“The reason this event is so successful is because it includes the government side of jobs, educational opportunities and education entities, unions, non-unions, private employers, and trade associations,” Short said.

To register for the event, contact Megan Short at megan@springfieldcontractors.org or by phone at (417) 862-1313.

About the Springfield Contractors Association

The Springfield Contractors Association began in 1953 to improve relationships and conditions and promote quality throughout the industry. Its 350 member firms represent a broad scope of the local construction scene and employ nearly 10,000 people in the area.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Build My Future event will let Springfield students explore careers