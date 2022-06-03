Springfield High student arrested after threat to Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut

A Springfield High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities said he threatened a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

In a joint statement with Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright and Springfield Public Schools District 186, Springfield Police said they were informed by officials in Newtown, Connecticut, about a threat called in late Wednesday afternoon to commit a shooting at the elementary school. Sandy Hook was the site of a mass school shooting in 2012 in which a 20-year-old man killed 26 people, including 20 schoolchildren.

Springfield Police and Newtown Police eventually identified the suspect as a 14-year-old ninth-grade student at SHS. The student, who was not named, was arrested and placed into custody at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday afternoon. He was awaiting a psychiatric evaluation and risk assessment.

"It’s an unspeakable, unspeakable act," said District 186 school superintendent Jennifer Gill. "My outrage for these types of events is only growing stronger. My heart goes out to anybody who’s been affected by school violence.

"It’s an absolutely devastating thought the idea that this continues. Nothing is more important to me than the safety of my students, my staff and the families that I serve."

The student, Gill said, was not in attendance at SHS Wednesday but was at school Thursday.

SPD Chief Ken Scarlette confirmed the student was home sick on Wednesday when the call was placed.

Gill said there was never a threat to SHS students, District 186 staff members, or school property. Parents were notified of the incident via email Thursday.

"Our district got no wind of this until the police department approached us after its investigation," Gill added.

An optional staff meeting was held at SHS after school Thursday.

The student faces charges of disorderly conduct, with a possible sentence of one to three years in juvenile detention if convicted. Police determined the teen did not have the means to carry out the threat and acted alone.

