Springfield homicide victim remembered as a 'very loyal and great guy'

Services for Jeff Brent will be held Saturday at the Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home.

A Springfield bar is mourning the loss of one of its employees after he died earlier this week following an assault in late January.

Jeffrey Brent, 37 of Springfield, died earlier this week as a result of injuries sustained during an assault that took place Jan. 30 in the parking lot of Rumors Cabaret on South Glenstone Avenue. His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Springfield Police Department.

Brent was a bartender at Georgia Mac's located on East Republic Road and had been since the establishment opened four years ago.

The owner, Jennifer Barr, said Brent was a good man who will be missed.

"Jeff was a wonderful employee, he's been with us since the beginning," Barr said. "He was a very loyal and great guy, he got along with everybody."

Barr went on to say that she hopes whoever is responsible for Brent's death will be held accountable.

"This was just a senseless act of violence in my opinion," Barr said.

Services for Brent will be held Saturday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home.

Services for Brent will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Additionally, Georgia Mac's will be closed Saturday and Sunday this week to give the staff time to grieve.

Police say they have identified a suspect in Brent's death but they have not made an arrest as they continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield bar mourns employee Jeffrey Brent, who died after assault