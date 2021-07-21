Springfield hospital to open third COVID ICU unit, urges public to get vaccinated

Luke Nozicka
·2 min read

Mercy Hospital in Springfield is planning to open a third COVID-19 ICU unit, its chief administrative officer said Wednesday, as the highly contagious delta variant is rampaging through the unvaccinated in southwestern Missouri.

Erik Frederick disclosed the development in a Twitter post, noting that the hospital’s staff is now treating 146 virus patients, up from 132 by this time last week and 120 the week before.

“We do not want to prepare a bed for you,” Frederick wrote. “We need the community vaccinated. Mask until we get there.”

More than half of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients are now from Greene County and under the age of 60, Frederick said.

Less than two weeks ago, the hospital said it was opening a sixth COVID-19 unit. It only needed five such units last year. Those units are separate from the ICU units dedicated to COVID patients.

Frederick’s tweet comes as the hospital has been slammed by a surge of virus infections. Earlier this month, the hospital ran out of ventilators, so Mercy hospitals in St. Louis and Arkansas sent their supplies.

Days after that, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported 17 deaths between June 21 and July 4. Health officials said none were fully vaccinated.

Missouri has the third-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita, behind Arkansas and Florida, according to data compiled by The New York Times. The state also has among the lowest adult vaccination rates in the country.

The delta variant has now been found in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

Across Missouri, more than 549,000 residents to date have been infected by the virus, including 9,526 who have died. Within the last seven days, the state’s positive test rate was 14.2%

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Conservative media offers mixed messages on COVID-19 vaccine

    When Dr. Alexa Mieses Malchuk talks to patients about the COVID-19 vaccine, she tries to feel out where they get their information from. The mixed messaging can come from the same media outlet — and even the same source.

  • Delta variant accounts for 4 out of 5 COVID cases in US

    The Delta variant is spreading furiously among the unvaccinated, and it's now estimated to account for four out of every five cases of COVID-19.

  • ‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ Miami hospital urges patients, workers to get shots

    Facing a resurgence of COVID-positive patients — and a stubborn reluctance to the vaccines among many Miami-Dade residents and even its own employees — leaders of Jackson Health System, the county’s public hospital, came out on Tuesday with a single-minded message: Get vaccinated.

  • Cuba protests ignite 2024 GOP primary

    Presidential contenders seize the chance to rail against socialism and court a constituency that helped deliver Florida to Trump last year.

  • Michigan Reports a 569% Increase in Legionnaires' Disease Cases Since Last July

    "To date, no common sources of infection have been identified," Michigan Department of Health & Human Services wrote in a statement, noting that recent weather trends may be playing a role

  • Six employees at New Jersey hospital system fired after they didn't get a COVID-19 vaccine

    After the June 30 deadline for supervisory employees at RWJBarnabas Health to get COVID vaccines, six were out of work. Next: a mandate for all staff.

  • Keira Knightley To Lead Voice Cast Of Animated Drama ‘Charlotte’

    Two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley joins Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Henry Czerny, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and Mark Strong as part of the voice cast for the Canada-France-Belgium animated drama feature Charlotte. The pic, which is making its world premiere at TIFF and is […]

  • Cancel the Olympics due to COVID? Head of Tokyo organizing committee doesn't rule it out

    Toshiro Muto briskly and chillingly framed the dire straits this edition of the Olympics continues to find itself in.

  • 1.5 million children have lost parents to pandemic; potential brain gateway for virus found

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. During the first 14 months of the pandemic, an estimated 1.5 million children worldwide experienced the death of a parent, custodial grandparent, or other relative who cared for them, as a result of COVID-19, according to a study published in The Lancet https://bit.ly/3wW1wqg on Tuesday. The orphanhood estimates are drawn from mortality data from 21 countries that account for 77% of global COVID-19 deaths and from the United Nations Population Division.

  • Is Usain Bolt competing in 2021 Olympics? Jamaican track legend retired in 2017

    Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt last raced competitively in 2017 but says he does workouts on the track with his longtime coach.

  • Letters to the editor: Vaccine requirement

    Letters to the editor on health care systems’ requirement to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Kanye West Confirms ‘Donda’ Drops Friday in New Beats by Dre Ad Starring Sha’Carri Richardson

    Kanye West has confirmed that his new album, “Donda,” drops on Friday. The release date was established during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday within a Beats by Dre ad featuring track star Sha’Carri Richardson, which West scored and edited. The commercial previews the track “No Child Left Behind” from the album, an […]

  • Some Los Angeles Bars Asking for Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Tests

    As the number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles grows, so does the list of bars requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result for entry. Largely due to the Delta variant, the number of COVID cases has increased fivefold over the past month in L.A., causing the city to reinstate its indoor mask […]

  • Wall Street plunges as Delta variant sparks fears

    The Dow plunged more than 700 points Monday as fears of the fast-spreading Delta variant sparked a broad sell-off on Wall Street, sending investors seeking safety to the bond market. Investors worried about the strength of the economic recovery as the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant feeds a surge in new infections and deaths, nearly exclusively among unvaccinated people. In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated. “If you're unvaccinated, you are not protected. So please, please get vaccinated now. It works. It's safe, it's free, it's convenient. You know? This virus doesn't have to hold you back any longer.” The Dow ended the day down 2%, its worst day in nearly 9 months. The S&P 500 lost 1.6%. The Nasdaq shed the least, falling 1%. Investors – fearing another round of shutdowns - placed bets on stay-at-home stocks like exercise bike maker Peloton, streaming device maker Roku and e-signature company DocuSign. Concerns that the Delta variant could derail a broader economic recovery especially hit economically sensitive stocks hard. Travel-related stocks like United and Carnival lost more than 5%. Investors fled to the safety of Treasuries, driving down the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to lows not seen since February. Those falling yields yanked down interest rate-sensitive bank stocks. JPMorgan Chase lost more than 3%.

  • Tampa Baes : New Amazon Docuseries Follows Young Lesbian 'It-Crowd' Navigating Life in Florida

    The eight-episode reality series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this fall

  • Cardi B Shares Her 'Fat Baby' Pregnancy Cravings

    Cardi B revealed her pregnancy cravings on Instagram. The rapper announced she and Offset are expecting baby no. 2 at the 2021 BET Awards. Since then, the proud mom has been sharing her pregnancy journey.

  • Lindsay Lohan Calls The Parent Trap 'the Opportunity of a Lifetime' as Movie Turns 23

    Lindsay Lohan thanked the film’s director and co-writer Nancy Meyers for casting her on the anniversary of the film

  • Japan, US, South Korea reaffirm cooperation on North Korea

    The United States, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to work together on North Korea's denuclearization and other regional threats but made no progress in bringing closer together the two U.S. allies. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who held talks in Tokyo with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and South Korea’s Choi Jong-kun, said their alliance remains a “lynchpin of peace, security and prosperity."

  • ‘Joe Exotic’: Marlo Kelly Joins Kate McKinnon & John Cameron Mitchell In Peacock Limited Series

    Marlo Kelly (Dare Me) is set for a key role opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in Joe Exotic (working title), Peacock’s limited series based on the Wondery podcast. Joe Exotic (wt) centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding […]

  • Fox News' Geraldo Rivera says it's 'crazy talk' to say not getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a 'constitutional right'

    "We too have rights: to deny the unvaccinated access to our home, school or business," Rivera said, slamming anti-vaccine talk on cable news.