Springfield to host driver’s ed seminars for Haitian immigrants
The Ohio Traffic Safety Office will be hosting two driving seminars for Haitian immigrants in Springfield.
The seminar will teach Haitians how to get an Ohio’s driver license and feature a video created by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Haitian Creole.
Participants will also be able to practice their driving skills on simulators provided by the Maria Tiberi Foundation.
The first seminar is this Friday, Dec. 1 the second is on Dec. 13, they will be hosted at at CareerConnectED.
Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants must register in advance at Springfield Saint Vincent De Paul.