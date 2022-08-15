Springfield law enforcement investigating early morning homicide

Law enforcement officials in Springfield are investigating an early Monday morning shooting as a homicide.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that emergency medical staff brought a 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to HSHS St. John's Hospital from a Springfield home.

The man, whose identity has not been made public pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Allmon's office and Springfield Police are investigating the death.

The shooting death is the seventh in Springfield this year and the second in less than a week.

Shawntel Howze Jr., 16, was shot in the 2200 block of East Cedar Street Wednesday. The death also is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield Police investigate death of man in early morning shooting