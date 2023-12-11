Springfield legislator seeks post as Republican majority floor leader in Jefferson City

Rep. Alex Riley, R-Springfield, is running for majority floor leader in the Missouri House of Representatives.

If elected, Riley would be the first person from Springfield to hold the position in almost 100 years. He is seeking the office for the 103rd General Assembly, which will begin in January 2025.

“I am committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability in our legislative process,” Riley said. “By fostering open and honest communication, I aim to ensure we maintain public trust in our government and ensure that our constituents' voices are heard.”

Alex Riley

The majority floor leader is typically regarded as the second most powerful member of the Missouri House, behind only the House Speaker, a role currently held by scandal-plagued Rep. Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres. Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lees Summit, is in line for the speaker position in 2025.

The majority floor leader is responsible for deciding whether a bill is brought to the floor for debate, when that debate is held and whether a vote will be taken on that legislation.

The position is decided through an internal election within the Missouri House of Representatives, which would be held following the November 2024 election. This election will determine who will hold offices within the Missouri House during the 103rd General Assembly, which spans 2025 and 2026.

Riley feels that progress in the Missouri General Assembly has been stymied during the past few years, but he hopes to foster collaboration between all of the state’s elected officials and community stakeholders.

“Since taking the majority in the House of Representatives twenty years ago, Republicans have accomplished a lot,” Riley said in a release. “Unfortunately, in recent years, personality conflicts, rather than policy differences, have started to slow our momentum and inhibit our ability to pass into law the big transformational things that our constituents deserve and that will move our state forward.”

Riley represents Missouri House District 134, which includes a portion of Greene County. He was first elected to the position in 2020, and currently serves as the Chairman of the General Laws Committee.

Legislation sponsored by Riley has focused on bolstering the state’s economy, while helping those experiencing poverty to better themselves. Most notably, he sponsored a bipartisan welfare reform bill in 2023, which brought together several Greene County legislators and organizations to see it passed.

Through Riley’s legislation, recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF, are now eligible for transitional benefits that allow them to earn higher incomes without fear of losing all their benefits.

This new sliding scale of eligibility will let people earn salaries that would put them over full-benefit eligibility, but their benefits will be decreased proportionally, rather than lost entirely. (Addressing that "cliff effect" had been a priority advanced by fellow House member Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, since she joined the legislature in 2017.)

More: Greene County lawmakers had much to be thankful for from 2023 legislative session

Republican candidate for Missouri House of Representatives Alex Riley talks with supporters at the Greene County GOP watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

However, Riley still sees room for improvement in other areas regulated by state legislators.

“While Missouri is doing a lot of things right, we have challenges to address, too,” Riley said. “Reducing crime, supporting law enforcement, improving education outcomes for our state’s kids, and safeguarding our liberties are always top of mind for me, and I look forward to working with my House colleagues to continue tackling these issues.”

He recognizes the difficulties that lie ahead for the representative who holds the role of majority floor leader, but Riley feels confident in his ability to navigate them.

“I know the work ahead will not be easy, but we will rise to the task,” Riley said. “I look forward to the opportunities before us, and together we will build a future that is bright and prosperous for all Missourians.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Rep. Alex Riley seeks position as Republican majority floor leader