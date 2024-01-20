Springfield lifts boil water advisory as water systems are restored following winter storm

Representatives of Springfield Utility Board listen to a question during a press conference as winter storm recovery continues Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Springfield, Ore.

After several days where some residents in Springfield were told to boil their water because of problems caused by the past week's ice storm, the local utility board announced late Friday that all boil water advisories had been lifted.

The Springfield Utility Board first issued the boil water advisories on Wednesday, warning residents that harmful bacteria could have moved into the water supply because the water system lost pressure during a power outage following the storm.

The advisory wasn't issued to all residents — just those in the east and west zones of the water distribution system. The advisory was lifted for the west zone early Friday, with the east zone lifted later in the afternoon.

All customers in the affected areas may return to using tap water for all uses, including drinking, without boiling, according to the utility.

Springfield was among the hardest-hit areas affected by the Oregon winter storms over the past week, which left tens of thousands of homes without electricity and caused widespread damage to electrical lines because of heavy ice and fallen trees.

Crews were still working to restore power to all customers in the Springfield area on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Springfield lifts last boil water advisory caused by ice storm