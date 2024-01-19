Springfield lifts boil water advisory for some as repairs continue after winter storms

Forest Grove Light and Power crews assist in reseting power lines along Main Street in Springfield as winter storm recovery gets underway Jan. 18.

The Springfield Utility Board lifted its boiled water advisory for west Springfield Friday morning, but residents and businesses in east Springfield are still being told to boil water. Approximately 3,500 customers remain without power, and things will stay that way for many because of damage to the electrical infrastructure of individual homes, officials said Friday.

"Our system was deeply impacted, much more severely than we anticipated," Jeff Nelson, SUB General Manager said at a morning press conference at the utility's water service center.

Jeff Nelson, general manager of Springfield Utility Board speaks during a press conference as winter storm recovery continues Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Springfield, Ore.

Sanjeev King, Director of Electrical Engineering & Operations, told reporters SUB had reduced outages to approximately 3,500 Springfield residents as of Friday morning and that much of the higher-level infrastructure would be back online by the end of the day.

"By the end of the day, we expect to have nearly all of these feeders energized," King said. "I would describe the restoration in full swing."

Sanjeev King, director of Springfield Utility Board’s Electric Service Center, speaks during a press conference as winter storm recovery continues Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Springfield, Ore.

Other problems could take some time to solve, though. King described the downed power line at the intersection of 42nd and Olympic Streets as one area that would take longer because of larger-scale damage. In addition, the storm damaged transformers and service lines at many individual homes, and those homeowners and renters will have to find electricians to repair them.

"That will take more time before they'll be able to be reconnected to our system," King said. "And the goal there is safety. It's really important that those facilities are put together properly so that when we heat up homes, they're able to have electricity and be safe."

The Oregon Health Authority told SUB they were clear to lift the boil water advisory for west Springfield this morning, but for the east Springfield system (east of the railroad lines near 28th Street and south of OR-126), they are waiting on additional testing from OHA.

