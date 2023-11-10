Springfield man, 20, sentenced to 25 years without parole for child rape

Months after being charged with a series of child sex crimes, a 20-year-old Springfield man learned he will spend decades in prison.

Greene County Circuit Judge Jerry Harmison sentenced Sebastian E. Mayhew on Thursday to 25 years without parole after pleading guilty to the rape and molestation of a child under the age of 12.

Mayhew was initially charged with three counts of child rape or attempted rape and another count of child molestation before agreeing to a plea deal.

During an investigation that began in 2022, the victim's mother told police that the child was sexually abused by Mayhew between the ages of 4 and 9, and that the then-teenager made threats to prevent the victim from speaking out. The victim was forensically interviewed.

Mayhew admitted the crimes to investigators, citing an "urge" that led to sexual abuse of the child victim. He was formally charged in May.

Online records indicate that Mayhew attended Central High School before living in The 505 student housing in downtown Springfield, a business (LW MSU, LLC) that filed a lawsuit in July against Mayhew for rent payment.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield man sentenced to 25 years without parole for child rape