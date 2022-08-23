Springfield man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend pleads not guilty to charges

Aug. 22—A Springfield man pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges on Monday following a shooting over the weekend that left one woman dead.

Christopher M. Carrington, 34, of Springfield, was arraigned on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the Clark County Municipal Court.

Deceased is Tymesha Reed, 23, of Springfield, who police said was Carrington's girlfriend,

Carrington was listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Monday afternoon. His bond was set at $500,000.

The Springfield Police Division responded to a call of a woman being shot around noon in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue on Sunday.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Springfield Police Division report.

Carrington is accused of shooting Reed at the Linden Avenue location following a dispute over a vehicle and a video game system, according to Carrington's affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

Police found the deceased victim in a bedroom, according to the report.

Carrington reportedly fled the scene with two of the five children in the house, and later turned himself in at police headquarters on Sunday, according to his affidavit.

The two children were with him were unharmed, according to a City of Springfield press release.

Carrington's bond will be revisited at a bond hearing in the coming days. A date was not listed for the hearing as of Monday afternoon.