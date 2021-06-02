Springfield man accused of stabbing woman multiple times

Jun. 2—A Springfield man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times is being held on $75,000 bond.

Police arrested Christopher Ron Neal, 37, Sunday morning on one count of domestic violence and felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a woman seven times with a pocket knife, according to a Springfield police report.

Officers arrived at the victim's residence at around 2 a.m. Sunday where medics were attending to the female victim. According to the police report, the woman was covered in blood and had several stab wounds to her head and body.

According to the victim, she and Neal were walking along the Little Miami Scenic Trail when they started to argue. The victim said she was intoxicated at the time. The argument then turned physical when the suspect armed himself with a pocket knife and began to stab the woman, the report stated.

Neal allegedly stabbed the woman several times before fleeing the scene. The victim walked back to her residence where she contacted a neighbor for help.

The victim was treated at Springfield Regional Medical Center, the report stated.

According to the report, officers located Neal at a nearby church and he was taken into custody, charged with outstanding arrest warrants and placed in the Clark County Jail.

Neal was listed as an inmate in the jail on Tuesday.