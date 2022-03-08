Springfield man will appeal 159-year prison sentence for property crimes, attorneys say

Representatives from the Missouri State Public Defender's System say a Springfield man plans to appeal after he was sentenced earlier this month to 159 years in prison for 23 nonviolent felonies and four misdemeanor charges.

Bryan Jones, 32 of Springfield, was found guilty by a jury in December of 12 counts of felony stealing, four counts of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, three counts of forgery, two counts of stealing as a fourth or subsequent offense, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit device, resisting arrest, identity theft, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident, all stemming from incidents that occurred between February and May of 2020.

A news release from the Greene County Prosecutor's Office says Judge Becky Borthwick chose to run Jones' sentences consecutively (one after the other) for each of the different victims of his conduct — totaling 159 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and 1,090 days in the Greene County Jail.

Prosecutors say before the two-hour sentencing began, Borthwick also denied Jones' motion for a new trial.

More: Republic man sentenced for using toddler to produce child porn

Prosecutors say that during the sentencing hearing they focused on "Jones' extensive criminal history, the effect of his crimes on the community, and the number of individuals who have been victimized by the defendant." They say they also played recordings of phone calls Jones made from the jail that evidently did not cast him in a good light.

The News-Leader did not have a reporter in attendance at the hearing, and Judge Borthwick declined an interview request Monday asking her to expound on her decision.

More: Former Branson performer gets probation in fake foster kid charity scam

Jones was sentenced as a “prior and persistent offender” since he was previously convicted of similar crimes in 2018 and sentenced to 8 years in prison, although he was released on parole before serving the full term.

Story continues

Jones was represented in this case by a court-appointed public defender. Rod Hackathorn, head of the public defender's office in Springfield, said the sentence in this case jumped out to him as severe.

"You almost never see it that high," Hackathorn said.

Hackathorn said Jones plans to file an appeal in this case, which he has until this coming Monday to do.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield man sentenced to 159 years in prison for property crimes