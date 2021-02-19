Springfield man arraigned on charges related to allegedly shooting at man, 4 children

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio

Feb. 19—A 45-year-old Springfield man was arraigned Friday morning in the Clark County Municipal Court on charges stemming from an assault incident.

L'Juan Wyatt pleaded not guilty to five counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. He was given a $20,000 and remains in the Clark County Jail as of Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday to the 800 block of West Jefferson Street for the report of an assault with injuries, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

When police arrived they spoke with Wyatt who said he was assaulted and was bleeding from his face. He told police he was babysitting four children for a man. He said he woke up from a nap and noticed his glasses were broken, so he became upset and starting talking to the children, the affidavit stated.

During this time, the man arrived at his house to pick up the children. Wyatt said the man approached him and grabbed him by the throat, causing them to get into a physical altercation. After the assault, Wyatt said the man and children began to leave the residence when he got his pistol and fired a gunshot inside the house "in self-defense," the affidavit stated.

Officers searched the house for damage from the bullet but were unable to find anything until Wyatt "moved a box which was concealing the bullet hole" that he was hiding because "he did not want to go to jail."

Officers then spoke with the other man who said he when he arrived at the house to pick up his children, he could hear Wyatt yelling at them about the broken glasses, which is when they got into the altercation.

"(The man) stated as he and his four children were exiting the front door, one gunshot was heard inside the residence. He stated the bullet exited the residence and almost struck him and his young children," the affidavit stated.

Wyatt was then arrested on five counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

