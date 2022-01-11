Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University

Jan. 11—A Springfield man was arraigned Monday in Clark County Municipal Court on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault following the Sunday shooting of a man near Wittenberg University.

Ronald E. Harris, 58, has a bond hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Clark County Municipal Court records. As of Tuesday morning, he is listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, the Springfield Police Division was called to the 100 block of West College Avenue Sunday night in regard to a man who had a single gunshot wound to the upper chest area. The victim reportedly told police that the man who shot him was Harris, who was wearing all black at the time of the shooting and was last seen running westbound from College Avenue.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for his injuries and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown.

A witness reportedly told police that she saw a man approach the victim in front of an apartment building, where they had an encounter that was "hostile in nature," according to the affidavit. She then saw a man pull something out of his pocket and then heard a gunshot, the affidavit said.

The Springfield Police Division, joined by the Urbana Police Department, located Harris at a residence on Hill Street in Urbana, the affidavit said.