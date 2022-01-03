Springfield man arrested for allegedly shooting mortar-style fireworks at officers

A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly shooting mortar fireworks at Springfield police officers Sunday morning, in what police described as a tense standoff.

Springfield police officers responded to the 700 block of South B Street after receiving multiple calls around 6:45 a.m. about possible shots being fired downtown, Springfield police Sgt. Peter Kirkpatrick said in a news release. Officers said they found the noises were coming from the bike path near South B Street and saw a man setting off commercial-grade, mortar style fireworks.

As the officers approached the man, he pointed the fireworks in their direction, police said. After trying to talk with him, the man began shooting the fireworks at the officers and their patrol cars, according to the release.

Police said the man, 56, also lobbed lit fireworks by hand at officers and under a patrol car, striking officers and impacting their hearing with the explosions. The man also told officers that he wanted them to shoot him, according to police.

After officers tried using "less-lethal tools," the man tried, but was unable to ignite what appeared to be a vintage device used to set off blasting caps, police said. He allegedly threw it at the officers and was taken into custody.

SPD said the man was arrested under suspicion of 10 charges including: five counts of second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a destructive device, assaulting an officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Eugene Police Department's explosive disposal unit later found the blasting caps were operational and said they would have been lethal to the suspect and officers if ignited, according to the release.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for a pre-existing medical condition, unrelated to the incident, according to Kirkpatrick. He is still in the hospital but will be moved to Lane County Jail when he is medically cleared.

Springfield detectives served search warrants related to the incident on an address in the Thurston area and a vehicle in the Mohawk Boulevard area. They found one firearm and no additional fireworks.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

