Springfield man arrested after allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine

A Springfield man was arrested last week after allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine, according to the Ludlow Police Department.

Orlando Santiago Jr, 31, was arrested after Ludlow officers and a federal task force served a search warrant after a lengthy investigation.

Police searched a single-family home on Munsing Street in Ludlow, finding over 621 grams of cocaine, evaluated at approximately $62,000; approximately 500 grams of heroin, evaluated at approximately $40,000; two semi-automatic handguns, four large-capacity magazines and $4,000 in cash.

“This arrest illustrates the continued proliferation of deadly narcotics such as fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, in our local communities, not only in urban cities, but in suburban neighborhoods and rural areas as well,” said Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas. “Narcotics and illegal firearms continue to be the greatest threat to our residents, law enforcement officers, and to society in general.”

