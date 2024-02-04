Springfield man arrested, charged with first degree murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was arrested and charged with first degree murder Saturday night after a woman was found dead in the road.

Around 8:12 p.m., a resident of a mobile home park near North Oaklane and Oak Crest Roads found a person lying in the roadway. Sangamon County Deputies and the Riverton Fire Department responded to the scene and determined that the individual, a 36-year-old woman, had died. Her injuries suggested she had been hit by a vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing a blue Jeep involved in the deadly incident. Deputies followed a trail of blood back to the roadway and to the front of a trailer home. An investigation revealed the potential owner of the blue 2019 Jeep. Authorities identified 53-year-old Steven Mehundrew as a suspect.

Two hours later, a license plate reader caught Mehundrew’s vehicle near Dirksen Parkway and Clearlake Avenue. Deputies and Springfield Police Officers quickly found the car and conducted a traffic stop. Mehundrew was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities seized the Jeep as evidence after finding what they believed to be blood on the car.

County authorities said it is believed that Mehundrew and the victim lived together near where the victim was found.

After being interviewed by detectives, Mehundrew was taken to the Sangamon County Jail and charged with first degree murder, reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury and failure to report an accident involving death or injury.

The Sheriff’s Office, Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this incident.

