Springfield man arrested after drugs, guns found in home: Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a 23-year-old man Sunday night after finding narcotics and several firearms in his home.

Before the arrest, authorities had gathered information suggesting that Luke A. Grayson was selling narcotics. He was seen leaving his home in the area of Stratford and Rawlings Drives near 9:15 p.m., where officers took him into custody and began searching his home.

In the search, police recovered 357 grams of psilocybin, 4 boxes of cannabis cartridges, an Escort Shotgun, a MPA Defender 9mm pistol, a MPS Pistol, a M&P 15/22 rifle, a Ruger 556 rifle, a Ruger revolver and $5,000.

Grayson was taken to the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges. Springfield Police accuse him of armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and delivery of cannabis.

Anyone with further information on this incident should call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or anonymously call Sangamon-Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

