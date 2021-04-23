Springfield man arrested, facing 25 child pornography charges

Apr. 23—A Springfield man is currently in the Clark County Jail, facing 25 separate charges related to child pornography.

Kyle Loffing, 37, was arrested on Thursday, according to jail records, on 15 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, seven of pandering obscenity involving a minor and three of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

According to Clark County court records, Loffing was indicted April 5, with a warrant issued with the Clark County Sheriff's Office on April 12.

Loffing is currently being held on a $150,000 bond, according to court records.