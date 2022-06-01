Springfield man arrested, facing charges in May 24 shooting death of Jayvon Watson

A suspect in the shooting death of a Springfield man last week was arrested Tuesday following a weeklong manhunt that included the involvement of U.S. marshals.

According to a Springfield Police Department release, Demaro Brownlee, 23, of Springfield, was arrested Tuesday in East St. Louis and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

More: Illinois losing middle-class jobs as businesses, labor groups remain divided on solutions

Brownlee is accused of shooting Jayvon Watson, 25, of Springfield multiple times May 24 in the 1000 block of East Laurel Street near Seven Brothers Grocery. Watson was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Springfield police opened an investigation and identified Brownlee as the suspect. An arrest warrant was soon issued with the help of Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright.

Brownlee was located and arrested Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man arrested, in shooting death of Jayvon Watson