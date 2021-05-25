Springfield man arrested, indicted in death of man in alleged failed robbery attempt

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

May 25—A Springfield man has been arrested and indicted in the death of a man killed on May 2.

Brandon Konicki, 36, of Springfield, is charged in the death of Philip Riggle, 48, of Springfield, according to Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll.

Konicki was indicted last week on three counts of murder, and one count each of aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

A warrant was issued for Konicki's arrest on May 18. He was arrested the next afternoon and is being held on a $500,000 bond, jail records show.

Driscoll said it's believed that Konicki shot Riggle during a failed robbery attempt.

Riggle was found dead just before 5:30 a.m. on May 2 in the 700 block of East Pleasant Street, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Officers were dispatched to the residence on reports that a man, identified as Riggle, had been shot, according to a Springfield police report.

Police found Riggle inside the front door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest, the report stated.

Riggle was a graduate of North High School and was employed by Topre America Ohio, according to his obituary. He was an Ohio State fan, memorabilia collector and loved to fish.

"Phil had a big heart and loved helping people," his obituary stated.

He is survived by his father, Rodney; mother, Bonnie; daughter, Payton; three siblings, Tyise McLin, Sharene Maloney and Curt Riggle; stepmother, Cherie; aunts and uncles; and nieces and nephews, according to his obituary.

A private service was held for Riggle at Conroy Funeral Home with burial at Ferncliff Cemetery.

