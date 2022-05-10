Springfield man arrested in March homicide on Commercial Street

A Springfield man has been arrested for murder following an incident in March that left one person dead and others injured.

According to court documents, on March 26 James Lee Young Jr. showed up to a house in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street with some friends looking for his ex-girlfriend. After those at the house refused to let him see her, shots were fired.

Johnny Hipol, 30 of Springfield, was fatally shot. Another man was shot in the arm but survived.

After the incident, Young’s ex-girlfriend told Springfield police officers that Young had been abusive, and she had sought refuge with her friends who lived at the address on Commercial Street. She told investigators that prior to the incident Young had been texting her threats that he was going to murder her.

According to witnesses at about 8:40 a.m., Young and two friends showed up at the residence demanding to see the woman. One of the residents of the house, later identified as Hipol, told Young she wasn’t there and closed the door.

Hipol reportedly gathered the rest of the residents including Young’s ex-girlfriend and they tried to form a game plan, however, Young then kicked in the door, according to court documents. Hipol reportedly placed Young's ex-girlfriend behind him to protect her.

A witness said that after the door was kicked in they tried to shut it on Young again, but someone was blocking it from the other side.

From there, according to court documents, shots began to be exchanged between those in the house and Young and his friends.

After the shots, Young and his friends reportedly fled the scene in a white SUV and headed westbound down Commercial Street. Hipol and one of the other residents were shot during the exchange, and Hipol was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was shot in the arm and the injury was not life-threatening.

Springfield police officers responded to the scene around 8:53 a.m. after they received a call about someone being shot in the arm. Once they arrived, officers found Hipol dead and the other victim injured. Officers quickly identified Young and built their case against him before Monday's arrest.

Young was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of burglary. He is being held in the Greene County Jail and does not have an attorney listed as representing him.

Young was charged under Missouri's felony murder rule which holds defendants culpable for murder if they commit a felony and someone dies as a result, regardless of whether they actually killed the victim. In this case, the underlying felony is burglary.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man charged with murder following fatal shooting in Springfield