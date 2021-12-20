A Springfield man, out on bond, killed his wife. Her son is suing the bail bond companies.

On Halloween 2018, a real-life nightmare played out on Elm Street in Springfield.

Torie Parrow, 32, stopped by her house in the 1900 block of West Elm Street to pick up her son's costume. She left the boy in the car as she ran inside to grab his jester outfit.

Inside waiting, however, was Parrow's husband, Melvin — who was out on bond after assaulting her a week prior. He had removed his ankle monitor.

Melvin Parrow fatally shot Torie Parrow before taking his own life. Torie Parrow's 8-year-old son was left sitting in the car outside. His 911 call later alerted law enforcement to the deaths.

Now, that boy — through his father — is suing the bail bond companies tasked with monitoring Melvin Parrow for failing to protect his mother.

The lawsuit, which was filed in October in Greene County, claims that A-Advanced Bail Bonds, Michael Nivens Bail Bonds, First Track GPS and their owners were negligent and that Torie Parrow died as a "direct and proximate result" of their actions.

According to the lawsuit, Torie Parrow and/or her family members reached out to Michael Nivens Bail Bonds after the company posted Melvin Parrow's $50,000 bond in late October 2018 to let them know Torie Parrow was terrified of her husband, but the bond company did not take extra precautions.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges the defendants did not notify law enforcement when Melvin Parrow tampered with or removed his GPS monitor.

Kent Hyde — a Springfield attorney who represents First Track GPS, A-Advanced Bail Bonds and the company owners — said his clients did inform the Greene County Prosecutor's Office when they became aware Melvin Parrow had tampered with his GPS monitoring device.

Hyde said he was not sure if that notification happened before or after the murder-suicide.

Hyde said despite the tragic outcome in this case, his clients performed the duties they were required to do.

"We believe the tracking company, First Track, did the job they were tasked with doing," Hyde said.

Hyde has filed motions asking the claims be dismissed against his clients. The other defendants in this case do not have attorneys listed.

