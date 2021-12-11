Springfield man charged with 3 felonies for allegedly shooting, injuring Missouri state trooper

A Springfield man has been arrested and charged with three felonies for allegedly firing a shotgun at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night following a brief pursuit.

Justin Jackman, 36, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting a lawful stop.

The trooper, Colton Beck, was hit in the head and chest. He suffered serious injuries but officials said early Saturday morning Beck was in stable condition.

According to court documents, Trooper Beck was patrolling the area near Glenstone Avenue and James River Freeway at about 11 p.m. Friday when he witnessed a pickup truck run a red light.

Beck tried to conduct a traffic stop on the pickup truck, but the driver — later identified as Jackman — sped off, according to court documents.

Beck followed and eventually tracked the truck to the 4600 block of South Luster Avenue where the truck had gotten stuck in a ravine.

Beck got out and approached the truck, when court documents say Jackman fired a shotgun blast that hit Beck in the head and chest. Beck then returned fire as he retreated to seek cover.

Court documents say Jackman fled the scene, prompting a large manhunt throughout the early morning hours. Jackman was arrested at about 7 a.m. when another trooper spotted him walking along Fremont Avenue near East Lark Street.

Court documents say Jackman then confessed to fleeing from and shooting Trooper Beck.

Prosecutors say Jackman has prior convictions for burglary, stealing, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and drug possession. He is being held in the Greene County Jail and does not have an attorney listed for this case.

Jackman faces a possible life sentence if convicted of the assault charge.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri man accused of firing a shotgun at highway patrol trooper