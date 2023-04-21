Springfield man charged in 425 Club shooting

Apr. 21—A Springfield man was charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and second-degree felonious assault in connection with a March shooting at a bar that hospitalized a woman.

Tyson DeArmond, 30, was arrested Tuesday by the Clark County Sheriff's Office and is in custody at the county jail. He was formally charged Thursday.

According to a Springfield police report, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. on Mar. 17 to the 425 Club at 425 Harrison St. for a woman being shot in the right arm and head by a man.

When police arrived, they found the woman with a bullet wound to her right shoulder and a bullet that grazed the right side of her face and left a laceration.

Officers found a 9mm casing and bullet next to where the woman was, and a witness who was applying pressure to her face and shoulder, the report stated.

The witness said an unknown man dressed in all black with a hood "opened up the door to the 425 Club, fired two rounds at (the woman) from outside the bar and then took off running" south on Scott Street before getting into a black truck. He said the woman then ran to the bathroom, and multiple people began helping her until officers and EMS arrived.

The woman was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

DeArmond was convicted of aggravated burglary and sentenced to six years prison in 2011 following a burglary in 2009 in which a man believed to DeArmond's accomplice was shot and killed by the homeowner. DeArmond was initially charged with murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.