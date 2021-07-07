Springfield man charged after allegedly knocking hole in wall, looking into woman's bathroom

Jul. 7—A Springfield man is charged with an alleged sex offense that reportedly happened at a Springfield apartment building.

Anthony Parker, 38, was charged with voyeurism, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 5:45 a.m., Saturday to the 120 block of East Mulberry Street in reference to a man who was "knocking a hole in the wall with a hammer and looking at the victim in the bathroom," according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The victim told police that she began to undress in her bathroom when Parker began hitting on the wall, which had been nailed shut since it leads from the main hallway to the other apartments in the building, with the hammer.

"As he was hitting on the door, the panel pushed in and knocked several items off a shelf. (The victim) began yelling at him through the panel that he pushed in," the affidavit stated.

Officers also responded the day before to the same address for a similar incident where Parker knocked in the same panel with a hammer.

"This time, (The victim) was in the bathtub. She saw him looking through the hole that he created but he did not say anything," the affidavit stated.

The victim nailed the panel after this incident.

Parker was then arrested for voyeurism.