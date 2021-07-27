Springfield man charged with attempted murder following stabbing

Jul. 27—A Springfield man was charged with attempted murder and other counts following the Friday stabbing of another man.

Cody Hatfield, 26, was detained on Friday. He is listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

Hatfield was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to Clark County Municipal Court files.

Around 7:45 a.m. Friday, a man reported he was stabbed multiple times in the 200 block of East Leffel Lane. Officers found the man "bleeding profusely from the right side of his torso" at a drive-up ATM with four stab wounds, according to a Springfield police report.

The victim told police that a man approached him at the ATM, asking for a cigarette. The victim told the man that he did not have any, and the man stabbed him multiple times, the police report stated. The man then ran away from the ATM.

The victim was able to provide a description of the assailant and said the man who stabbed him was carrying a red bag.

Hatfield was reportedly found walking through the parking lot between Big Lots and Arby's restaurant. He was arrested and taken to the scene of the stabbing, where the victim reportedly identified Hatfield. Hatfield later was transported to police headquarters, then to the county jail.

Police also found a red bag in the treeline of the parking lot where Hatfield was found that contained a pocket knife and a soapbox, the report stated.

Witnesses interviewed by police noted that the man who approached the victim was wearing a bandanna around his nose.

The victim was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital on Friday morning. He was listed as a patient at the hospital on Monday, but an update on his condition was unavailable Monday.