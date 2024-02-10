Springfield man charged in connection with shooting near Wright State

Feb. 9—A Springfield man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in a parking lot near Wright State University on Tuesday.

Fairborn detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Brandon Tindall on Thursday and located him in Springfield. He was transported to the Greene County Jail without incident, according to Fairborn police.

Detectives also recovered a handgun and booked it into evidence.

Tindall was charged with having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and violation of a temporary protection order in Fairborn Municipal Court.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, multiple 911 callers reported a man was shot at the University Shoppes parking lot at 2600 Colonel Glenn Highway near the Texas Roadhouse.

One of the callers identified himself as the shooting victim and said he didn't know who shot him.

When police arrived, they found the man with two gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

During the investigation, police obtained surveillance video from Texas Roadhouse. The video reportedly showed Tindall, a woman identified as the mother of his children and at least one other person near a white Chevrolet Suburban and maroon SUV in the parking lot.

While they were in the Suburban, a black truck parked near the Suburban. After Tindall and the others exited the Suburban, the shooting victim got out of the truck and approached Tindall at the side of the Suburban.

The video did not pick up what happened at the side of the Suburban, but showed people in the area start running away, according to court records. Tindall got back into the SUV and left the parking lot.

Investigators spoke with the woman, who said she was meeting Tindall to eat dinner and so he could see his children, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police she didn't know the victim was going to be in the parking lot and that they had argued earlier that morning about not wanting to be together.

During an interview with Tindall on Thursday, he told police he met with the mother of is children to eat and see his kids when he was approached by the victim, who reportedly started hitting him.

"While on the ground, the victim punches him five to six times," an affidavit read. "While on the ground, Tindall reaches for a pistol he has on his person and fired twice at the victim, who runs away."

Tindall said he didn't want to shoot the man, but did it to protect himself and others, according to court records.

He said he then drove back to his residence in Springfield and reportedly removed the bullets from his gun and threw it out near his home.

Investigators confirmed there is a protection order between Tindall and the woman.

The shooting remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.