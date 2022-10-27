Springfield man charged in Dayton stabbing

Oct. 26—A 30-year-old Springfield man is accused of stabbing a man on Monday morning during a fight in Dayton.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Randy Thomas Brakeall III during his Wednesday afternoon arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.

The stabbing was reported to the Dayton Police Department after a 42-year-old Dayton man walked into Miami Valley Hospital at 11:10 a.m. with a stab wound, according to an affidavit.

A police investigation determined the stabbing happened in the 600 block of Oak Street.

"Video footage showed Mr. Brakeall using his right hand to make a stabbing motion into [the victim's] left side," the affidavit stated.

Police found a black-handled pocket knife and blood on the front porch in the area of the fight.

During questioning by police, "Mr. Brakeall admitted to fighting and punching [the victim] but not stabbing him."

Brakeall remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.