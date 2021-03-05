Springfield man charged with drug possession

Mar. 5—ENFIELD — A Springfield man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday in which police discovered he had oxycodone pills, a stolen handgun, over 20 pounds of marijuana, and almost $5,000 in cash, according to a post on the Enfield Police Department's Facebook page.

The man, Javon Gilkes, 32, was charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and interfering with an officer, among other charges.

Police said an officer stopped Gilkes shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday because he wasn't wearing his seat belt.

Police immediately noticed a clear plastic bag of pills inside the car, so they had Gilkes get out. He then tried to escape the area on foot, but was caught and arrested, police said.

Gilkes had about $4,700 in cash and a stolen loaded pistol in his possession, police said. In addition, a search of his vehicle revealed over 20 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, police said.