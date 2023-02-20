Springfield man charged with DUI in crash that kills 2

Feb. 20—SPRINGFIELD, W.Va. — Two people were killed and a suspected drunken driver arrested following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on state Route 28 near Springfield, West Virginia State Police said Monday.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. just south of the Hampshire County town.

According to police, Ronald Hore, 63, of Springfield, was traveling north on Route 28 in a 2002 Ford F-250 and attempting to make a left turn into a driveway when he turned into the path of a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by Nancy Alvarado, 61, of Points.

Alvarado and her passenger, Debra Arbaugh, 65, of Springfield, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hore was charged with DUI causing death. He was being held Monday in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.

Volunteer fire and rescue units from Springfield, Romney and Fort Ashby responded, as well as Hampshire County Emergency Services, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office and medical examiner Christy Duckwall and the state police accident reconstruction team.