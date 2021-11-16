Springfield man charged with federal hate crime for beating gay man with a club

A Springfield man was charged with a federal hate crime Monday for allegedly beating a gay man with a club and trying to kill him because of his sexual orientation in July after meeting on the dating app Grindr.

Daniel Andrew McGee, the suspect who is in his early 20s, met the victim on the online dating app for gay, bi, trans and queer people before agreeing to meet on July 5, according to the U.S. Department of Justice news release.

After entering the victim's apartment, McGee allegedly assaulted the man with a wooden club for several minutes, the DOJ said, with McGee continuing to strike him in the head despite pleas for him to stop. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, the release said, and was sent to a local hospital.

The investigation found that in the weeks leading up to the attack, McGee allegedly used the internet to find graphic and violent anti-gay material and videos of anti-gay attacks, according to the release. McGee purchased the club and other materials online, the DOJ reported, and searched for suggestions of how to get away with murder.

McGee was arrested Monday by the FBI and made his initial appearance in federal court. He was ordered to be detained pending further court proceedings.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to requests for additional information Tuesday.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from Eugene police.

