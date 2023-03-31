Springfield man charged with first-degree murder in death of 72-year-old woman

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright speaks during a press conference Thursday, March 30, 2023 about charging Frederik Degraffenried with first degree murder.

A Springfield man who police say killed a 72-year-old woman in her home earlier this month was charged Thursday with four counts of first-degree murder.

In addition to murder, Frederick D. DeGraffenried, 54, was charged in Sangamon County Circuit Court with one count each of home invasion, residential burglary, robbery, theft and unlawful use of a credit card. He is being held by the Sangamon County Sheriff in lieu of a $5 million bail.

DeGraffenried is accused of killing Darlene O'Bryan of Springfield, on March 14 at her home in the 200 block of North Daniels Avenue.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges at a press conference Thursday, stating that O'Bryan was a loving mother, wife and friend who was killed in "brutal" circumstances weeks before her 73rd birthday.

"We are here today to honor her memory," he said.

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said he told O'Bryan's family the Springfield Police Department would ensure DeGraffenried be brought to justice.

"The Springfield Police Department will put forth a coordinated and relentless effort to make sure that every lead was followed up upon and that no stone was left unturned until this violent individual was brought to justice for this act," Scarlette said. "Today represents the first step in the closure for everyone as the criminal justice system will hold this person accountable."

Springfield Police Department Chief Ken Scarlette, answers questions at a press conference Thursday, March, 2023, held by Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright in which Wright announced he was charging Frederik Degraffenried with first degree murder.

According to court records, O'Bryan was in her home on the evening of March 14 when DeGraffenried forced himself inside through the front door of the home and demanded money. The records went on to describe how he then beat O'Bryan and stabbed her.

A preliminary autopsy conducted by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said that O'Bryan died as a result of blunt force injuries of the head and chest and stab wounds of the neck and chest.

Wright said that the incident was not a random act and that DeGraffenried and O'Bryan both knew each other. As to possible rumors that another suspect was to be charged in the incident, Wright said the investigation was ongoing and that they were not in a position at this time to disclose any further information.

"It cannot be overstated the degree that the Springfield Police Department worked this case from the first moment that they were involved in a tireless and meticulous way that put my office in a position to charge this case as quickly as we were able to (and) get this person off the street without the ability to be released," Wright said.

O'Bryan's family sat in attendance during the press conference and said afterwards that they appreciated the work being done by SPD and Wright to ensure justice for her.

"Our family would like to extend our greatest gratitude to SPD and the surrounding agencies who have brought this man to justice," the family said.

