Springfield man charged after found with handgun, drugs

Jul. 19—ENFIELD — A report of loud music coming from a car and a party in the street early Sunday morning resulted in charges against a man with a prior felony conviction who police say had a loaded handgun, drugs, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm without a permit, improper storage of a pistol, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Bond was set at $200,000. He is to appear at Enfield Superior Court on Aug. 15.

Police said officers were called at about 3:12 a.m. Sunday to the area of Enfield and D'Annunzio avenues over four people "blasting music" from a motor vehicle and having a "dance party."

When police arrived, they saw a black Chevrolet Impala with a Massachusetts license plate parked on Enfield Avenue, near the rear of Enfield Auto. Two women and two men, one of whom was Cardona, were standing in the roadway.

After questioning the four people, an officer told them they were free go. They quickly walked away and distanced themselves from the Impala. The officer used his flashlight to scan the inside of the car, where he noticed a black Smith and Wesson M&P handgun on the front passenger seat.

The officer found the four people a short distance away and asked if any had a valid pistol license, which they did not.

Because of safety concerns and a firearm being present, the officer performed a pat frisk on the four people, which did not reveal any other weapons.

While questioning Cardona, he told the officer that he recently did time in prison for assault with attempt to murder with a firearm.

The woman who owned the Impala told police that Cardona had a firearm in his waistband, which he had removed and put in the car when police arrived at the scene. The woman granted police consent to retrieve the firearm from the car.

Police reviewed one of the officer's body cameras, which showed Cardona removing something from his waistband and putting it on the car seat before getting out of the car.

Officers searched Cardona and found $2,495 in his pockets and three bundles, suspected to be heroin or fentanyl, packaged in wax sleeves stamped with a blue panda bear. Officers also found two white packages on the ground near the front driver-side tire of the vehicle.

