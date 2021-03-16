Springfield man charged with home invasion in Enfield

Mar. 16—ENFIELD — A Springfield man faces charges after he broke into a woman's home Sunday and fled with her cellphone after a violent struggle, police said.

The man, Ovando Lewis, 23, was charged with home invasion, fourth-degree larceny, third-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree harassment, and third-degree assault.

Lewis' bond was set by police at $250,000. He was arraigned Monday in Hartford Superior Court where a judge reduced his bond to $50,000. Lewis was not released from custody and will next appear in court on May 13, according to the state Judicial Department website.

HOME INVASION

DEFENDANT: Ovando Lewis, 23, of Springfield.

CHARGES: Home invasion, fourth-degree larceny, third-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree harassment, and third-degree assault.

COURT DATE: Returns to Hartford Superior Court on May 13.

"The home invasion charge makes it kind of exotic but it's really a domestic issue," Police Chief Alaric Fox said.

He said that on Saturday, Lewis was told by the woman that she did not want him coming to her home anymore and that he would not be allowed inside.

After that message was given Lewis continued to text and call the woman, leading to the harassment charge, Fox said.

At 4:08 a.m. Sunday the woman called police to say Lewis had broken into her home through a living room window, Fox said.

When she confronted Lewis, he shoved her and eventually fled with her cellphone, leading to the assault, larceny, and robbery charges, Fox said.

Police located Lewis nearby and arrested him, Fox said, adding that Lewis did not resist and cooperated with police.

Adam covers the towns of Enfield and Suffield. For more updates, follow Adam on Twitter: @AHushinJI and Facebook: Adam Hushin.