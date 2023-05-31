Springfield man charged with murder of business owner

A Springfield man is facing charges connected to the death of a local business owner.

Daniel Taylor, Jr., 20, was indicted Wednesday on murder, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, having weapons under disability, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll confirmed that the charges are connected to the January death of 64-year-old Thomas Gill.

Springfield police were called to the area of Kenton and Burt streets around 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 5 on reports that someone had been shot. When police got to the scene, they found Gill with a gunshot wound to the neck inside an SUV, News Center 7 previously reported.

Gill had owned Gill’s Quality Meat Market on Selma Road since 1998.

News Center 7 was at a vigil for Gill following his death. There, community members said he had meant so much to the city.

Denise Williams, President of the Springfield NAACP, called Gill the “nicest man you could ever, ever meet.”

“I’m going to speak for me,” she said. “I’ve never heard anything negative regarding Mr. Gill or his establishment, nothing. So I’m trying to tell you for this to happen is senseless. I mean he wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Taylor is currently incarcerated in Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on a parole violation.