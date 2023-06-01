Springfield man charged with murder of meat market owner

May 31—Clark County grand jurors Tuesday handed up an indictment against a Springfield man in the murder of a beloved Springfield butcher and business owner in January.

Daniel Taylor Jr., 20, is charged with two counts of murder, felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and three counts of having weapons while under disability. He is accused of shooting Thomas Gill, 64, who was driving in his car around Kenton and Burt streets.

Taylor was released from prison less than a month before the shooting, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.

Gill was the owner of Gill's Quality Meat Market. The Selma Road business has been operating since 1998. After his death, it was taken over by Gill's son, Shayne.

Springfield police were called at 9 p.m. Jan. 5 to the area of Kenton and Burt streets on a report of a man shot. As officers arrived, they saw a 2013 Buick Enclave in the southeast corner of the intersection with several people standing around it, according to an incident report.

Four people called dispatch about the shooting. One 911 caller who was near the intersection told dispatchers that he saw a car sitting in the intersection that appeared to have struck a stop sign and was facing the wrong direction.

"I need to warn you, it sounded like there was a gunshot and people yelling at each other," the caller told dispatch.

Another caller, who identified himself as Gill's son, called dispatch the night of the shooting and crash.

"I need help, help! Someone just drove by. They shot him, they shot my dad," the caller said. He told dispatchers that Gill was shot in the neck and was having trouble breathing. The son said he did not know who shot his father and passed the phone to a man who was nearby and helping.

"This guy needs help fast," the man told dispatchers. "He's breathing, but barely. I heard the shots. He needs help quick."

The SUV reportedly went off the roadway left of Burt Street while traveling south, the report stated. Police found Gill in the front driver seat with a wound to the left side of his neck, bleeding profusely.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division transported Gill to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

More than 100 people held a candlelight vigil at Gill's shop on Jan. 9, celebrating his impact on the community.

"So much remains unknown, but one thing is obvious," Shayne Gill said at the vigil. "And that is the love people have for Tom Gill."

Tom Gill's brother, Kenny, said at the vigil that the amount of support he's seen from people who knew Tom is "overwhelming."

"I will cherish this day always," he said before the crowd, filled with people shedding tears and clutching candles.

Gill was a 1976 graduate of Northeastern High School.