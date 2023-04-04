Springfield man charged with rape after 15-year-old tells hospital staff about restraint

A 39-year-old Springfield man is charged with first-degree rape after an underage girl told hospital staff about an incident in which she believes she was drugged and restrained by two other men.

Christopher Martin was charged Monday and the Greene County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest. He does not appear to be in custody at this time.

According to a probable cause statement, a 15-year-old girl went to a local hospital in 2014 to report an incident in which she said she was at a friend's house and drank half a wine cooler before she stopped remembering what was happening. She remembers waking up in a bed with three other men in the room. She reported they were holding her down and trying to shove blue pills into her mouth.

She reported that at least one of the men raped her and that it could have been all three. She also reported that they carried her to the shower to clean her afterward.

At the hospital, a sexual assault kit was taken and sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab. The results of the test turned up two DNA samples, one of which was positive for Martin, who would have been 31 at the time.

Springfield police spoke to Martin in May of last year. Court documents do not explain the gap in time between the girl's report at the hospital and the police interview. The News-Leader has reached out to police for further explanation.

Martin spoke to police about the incident, which he said he did not recall. He did say he knew the two other people that the victim could only identify with nicknames. He agreed to a DNA swab, which was also sent to the crime lab and was a match for the earlier hit.

First-degree rape carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and can be up to life.

Martin does not yet have an attorney listed.

