Springfield man charged with raping, molesting girl younger than 12

A Springfield man is charged with several felony child sex crimes after a victim younger than 12 years old came forward to authorities, police say.

According to court documents, the girl came forward last year and described abuse that occurred over four of five years. She said the suspect, Sebastian Mayhew, continued to abuse her over the years even when she cried or tried to push him away.

Sometime between last October and the time charges were filed, police interviewed Mayhew, 19, about the allegations. According to law enforcement, Mayhew admitted to the abuse, saying it started with touching before getting more serious when he got an "urge."

On Monday, prosecutors charged Mayhew with three counts of first-degree rape, which is enhanced because the victim was younger than 12, and one count of child molestation. The rape charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a minimum of at least 30 years served before the person is eligible for parole.

In requesting an arrest warrant, police said Mayhew is a threat to not show up to court because it is unknown if he has reliable transportation or any "concrete ties" to the area.

Mayhew is not currently listed on the Greene County Jail roster and does not yet have an attorney listed for this case.

