Springfield man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of 7-Eleven employee

A Springfield man who turned himself in has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 7-Eleven employee in Eugene, according to the Lane County District Attorney's Office.

Jaisi Savath, 22, turned himself in to Eugene Police on Wednesday evening and was arraigned Thursday in the death of Stephen Forrest, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Parosa.

Savath is being held in Lane County Jail, according to jail records.

Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 near Broadway Street and Patterson Street. The police found Forrest inside the 7-Eleven at 590 E. Broadway with life-threatening injuries.

Forrest, 32, of Eugene, was rushed to Riverbend Hospital where he died Monday.

According to the probable cause statement, Forrest was shot through the front window of the 7-Eleven. Police said surveillance video showed Savath firing seven shots.

Parosa said he could not provide more details about the case.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Eugene 7-Eleven worker