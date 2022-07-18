Springfield man convicted in 2018 hit-and-run case now faces 4 to 15 years behind bars

A Sangamon County jury convicted a Springfield man Wednesday of fatally striking a woman with his truck and fleeing the scene.

Clifford D. Dougherty, 54, of the 1300 block of West Calhoun Street faces a sentencing range of four to 15 years behind bars in the 2018 death of Tracey L. Lewis, 52.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 10 before Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin.

Springfield police were called to the intersection of Walnut and Canedy streets around 3:30 a.m. July 20, 2018. There, officers found Lewis down in the middle of the roadway. Officers determined Lewis had been struck by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene.

City election: Springfield city treasurer announces run for mayor for 2023, challenging Langfelder

Lewis was transported to Memorial Medical Center (now Springfield Memorial Hospital) where she was pronounced dead about two hours later. An autopsy indicated that Lewis died as a result of injuries she sustained when she was struck.

First assistant state's attorney Derek Dion and assistant state's attorney Cullen Manning prosecuted the case.

Mark Wykoff represented Dougherty.

"The killing of Ms. Lewis under the wheels of the defendant's truck and his callous flight from the scene to avoid responsibility for her death resulted in his conviction," said state's attorney Dan Wright, in a statement. "We are grateful to the Springfield Police Department for bringing the defendant to justice and to the jury for its careful consideration of the evidence."

Two from Springfield sentenced in federal case

Two Springfield residents were sentenced recently in federal court for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and distributing heroin.

Brandy Friday, 36, of the 1200 block of South Livingston Street, was sentenced on July 6 to five years in prison.

Brent Garner, 42, also of the 1200 block of South Livingston Street, was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison. Garner had been convicted of a federal drug offense in 2009.

Story continues

The sentencing hearings were in front of U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Weir prosecuted the cases.

The case investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Springfield office, the West Central Illinois Task Force and the Springfield and Quincy police departments.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield IL man found guilty in 2018 hit-and-run fatal accident