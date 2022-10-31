Springfield man convicted of murder in 2011 beating death of 87-year-old Urbana man

Oct. 31—A Springfield man was convicted of murder in the 2011 beating death of an 87-year-old man in Urbana.

Josiah Wayne Mathews, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 20 by Champaign County Common Pleas Judge Nick Selvaggio after a jury on Friday found him guilty of two counts of murder and one count each of aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence following a 10-day trial.

The jury acquitted Mathews of the most serious charge of aggravated murder and another murder count, according to court records filed Monday.

Mathews' trial started Oct. 11, almost exactly 11 years after the gruesome Oct. 24, 2011, attack of Louis Taylor inside his home in the 500 block of Dorothy Moore Avenue. Taylor was found the following morning and flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. His family later transferred him to Hospice of Dayton, where he died Nov. 17, 2011, as a result of his injuries, according to a prior statement from the Ohio Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the Urbana Police Division.

Taylor's 2006 Jeep Liberty was found shortly after his death at the Long John Silver's lot on South Limestone Street in Springfield. Investigators collected evidence from Taylor's home and Jeep, but the homicide investigation soon ran cold.

At the time of Taylor's death, Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell told the Springfield News-Sun he "never had a case like this."

"The scene — very pristine residence, very well-kept residence, very bloody residence," Lingrell said in 2011. "Yes, there's violence in Urbana. Do we have home invasion assaults in Urbana? No."

At the time of Mathews' arrest and indictment in January 2021, the chief said, "we have never lost sight of our duty to Mr. Taylor and his family to find justice for his killing."

Mathews remains held in the Tri-County Jail in Mechanicsburg.