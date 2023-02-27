Springfield man convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon; sentencing set for June

Judge's gavel

A federal jury found a Springfield man guilty last week for knowingly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after a two-day trial at the Paul Findley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Springfield.

U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow will sentence Aaron Jackson, 30, on June 21.

Jackson was stopped by Springfield Police officers on Aug. 18, 2021. During the traffic stop, officers located a loaded Ruger LCP 380 in the front seat of the car Jackson was driving.

Jackson was the only occupant of the car. Officers also found Jackson in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine.

The government presented evidence at the trial that Jackson had previously been convicted of two felonies.

Jackson faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

The case against Jackson is part of the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

